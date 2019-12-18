St Austell Brewery has donated £7k to the Cornwall Air Ambulance, allowing the charity to invest in new lifesaving equipment.

The donation, from the brewery’s charitable trust, will enable the air ambulance to purchase a new epoch blood analysis system. This portable equipment will allow paramedics to conduct an immediate and comprehensive analysis of patient’s blood samples at scene, to support their diagnosis and begin early treatment.

The charitable trust was set up by St Austell Brewery in 2003, to provide a focus for the company’s charitable activities. Since then, the trust has raised over £800k to help local causes and charities throughout the south west.

Piers Thompson, chairman of the trust, said: “We’re delighted to be able to donate towards new lifesaving equipment for the Cornwall Air Ambulance. It was the first air ambulance service in the UK and since 1987 has completed more than 26,000 missions and saved countless lives.

“As a company we’re very proud to support this heroic local charity and its fantastic work.”