Boardmasters Foundation raises £25k

The organiser of the Boardmasters festival has announced that 23 charities, organisations and community groups will benefit from a share of £25k raised by the Boardmasters Foundation in 2019.

Established in 2017, the Boardmasters Foundation was borne out of the festival’s desire to give back and support local Cornish culture and surrounding communities. Each year, the Foundation invites local causes to apply for funding. Applications are then reviewed, with funds allocated in line with the Foundation’s key areas of focus – culture, community and force for good.

All 23 recipients of the 2019 funds will be announced over the coming months. Previous benefactors have included Porth Residents Committee, the Porth Town Band, the St Mawgan Minis Football Club and Newquay in Bloom.

Andew Topham, CEO of event organiser, Vision Nine, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to announce that £25k has been raised for local causes.

“I’d like to extend particular thanks to residents and our festival partners who have supported the Foundation this year. We’ll be announcing the beneficiaries over the coming months and are delighted to continue to support the invaluable work these vital organisations do in Newquay and across Cornwall.”

Boardmasters will return to Newquay in August (5-9) and is set to announce “the biggest line up we’ve ever booked”, with the first announcement due early in 2020.