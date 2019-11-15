£34,500 has been raised from the Cornwall Air Ambulance Runway Runaround 10k race, sponsored by accountancy firm Bishop Fleming.

The event held earlier this month at Cornwall Airport Newquay in aid of the New Heli Appeal, saw more than 600 runners partake.

Sarah Walker, fundraising officer at Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust, said: “We were delighted with the fantastic turnout for this year’s Runway Runaround helping to raise money for the new helicopter.

“It was a pleasure to have Bishop Fleming on board as our event sponsors, they not only helped on the day but had 20 runners taking part.

“I’d like to thank Cornwall Airport Newquay for allowing us exclusive access to this unique route, all of our suppliers, volunteers and of course our participants who helped make this such a successful event.”