Last week’s Cornwall Christmas Fair at the Eden Project smashed all records with £68.5k raised for Cornwall Macmillan.

The money will help to fund a new rare and brain cancer nurse at the Royal Cornwall Hospital; Cornwall’s first dedicated nurse in this specialist area.

With the Cornish Pirates opening proceedings and, thanks to South West Water, Eden’s famous biomes again being lit Macmillan green, Christmas shoppers flocked to kick off Cornwall’s festive season. The Eden Project threw its gates open for free, meaning that all funds raised can go direct to Cornwall Macmillan.

In the spirit of reuse and recycling, the organisers asked visitors to bring along their favourite vintage Cornwall Christmas Fair bag. With the support of Lillicrap Chilcott, guests did not disappoint bringing shopping bags from as far back as eleven years ago.

“Our team of volunteers has delivered a huge result for Cornwall,” commented committee co-chair Kate Holborow.

“Little did my mother, Lady Mary Holborow, know when she organised the first Fair 28 years ago in her own home at Ladock, that the event would grow into a twinkly spectacle of this size. Over the years the Fair has now raised in excess of £760,500 for Cornwall Macmillan.”