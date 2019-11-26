Pilot Pete to the rescue

A Launceston-based company has launched a limited-edition bear to help save more lives in Cornwall.

Charlie Bears designed and handmade the collectible bear ‘Pilot Pete’ to raise money for Cornwall Air Ambulance.

The company, which sells bears worldwide, will donate a percentage from the sale of every one of the charity’s bears to the New Heli Appeal.

James Dennis, global sales & marketing director at Charlie Bears, said: “It is such an honour and privilege to be working with the Cornwall Air Ambulance Heli Appeal.

“The combination of a job I love and a charity that was there when I needed it puts me in the luxury position of being able to do something positive and fulfilling. I really hope that you love Pilot Pete as much as I do and that knowing when you give him his forever home you are contributing to a lifesaving charity that is so badly needed.”

Steph Bray, corporate fundraising officer for Cornwall Air Ambulance, added: “We are really excited that Charlie Bears has created a bespoke bear for Cornwall Air Ambulance.

“The company has a huge following, so it’s a great way for their customers to find out more about what the charity does. It will also raise much-needed funds to help bring the new helicopter home, so we are delighted to have their support in this unique way.”