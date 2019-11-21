Fifteen Cornwall will be hosting an open day next week for its renowned training programme.

The award-winning programme is currently recruiting for Cohort 15 – giving young people the chance to train for the future and change their lives. This challenging, yet inspirational, programme will enable young people to gain qualifications and start an exciting new career in food.

During the informal open day, people will be able to look around the kitchen, hear from the current trainees and chat to the team over hot drinks and pastries.

The Fifteen Training Programme is open to anyone living in Cornwall aged 16 – 24 who is not currently in employment, education or training. No previous experience is necessary. People just need to have a passion for food and a willingness to learn.

The open day will be held at Fifteen Cornwall’s restaurant at Watergate Bay on Thursday November 28 from 9:30am – 11:30am.

People can apply for the programme online or over the phone on 01872 277150. The closing date is January 10.