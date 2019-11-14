Charities and social enterprises have been taking advantage of a special discounted offer to exhibit at the Cornwall Business Show in March.

Show MD, Andrew Weaver, wanted to offer a special rate to this sector to help provide them with the opportunity to make corporate connections and further promote their good causes.

He said: “We hope that influential businesses and people can connect with and support what these important organisations do for our county and its people.”

To date, eight of the ten discounted stands have been snapped up for the show taking place at the Royal Cornwall Showground on March 12.

For more details on the event and to enquire about stand availability, click here.