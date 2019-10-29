Olympic cycling champion Victoria Pendleton will be returning to Cornwall next month to compere The Wave Project’s annual awards ceremony.

Taking place at the Headland Hotel on November 16, the awards celebrate the amazing achievements and progress made by the young people, volunteers, fundraisers and coaches involved with the Wave Project throughout the year.

Victoria Pendleton CBE, who is the charity’s patron, will present the awards along with CEO Joe Taylor.

For more details and to book a ticket, click here.