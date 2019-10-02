Sharp’s Brewery is working with Nick Mulvey to make music that will protect British coastlines from plastic pollution and help reduce single plastic usage.

The Cornish brewery and Mercury Music Prize nominee have today released the first track pressed onto a record made from recycled plastic, which has been washed up on Cornish beaches.

Sharp’s and Nick Mulvey announced the first of its kind collaboration with the launch of the track, titled ‘In the Anthropocene’.

Proceeds from the track, including from sales of the limited-edition record pressed onto recycled plastic and digital streams, will go to Surfers Against Sewage to help protect British coastlines from pollution, including plastic waste.

Surfers Against Sewage CEO, Hugo Tagholm, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Sharp’s Brewery again to raise vital funds to protect our coastlines from plastic pollution and other environmental hazards.”