Thomas Hewitt, a commercial agency surveyor for Miller Commercial, has successfully completed the 280-mile Camel to Castle Cycling Challenge in aid of Cornwall Hospice Care.

The challenge started earlier this month in the grounds of Prideaux Place in Padstow and ended four days later at Château des ducs de Bretagne in Nantes.

He said: “Having only started road cycling in December after entering the event, I feel so lucky to have taken part in this epic adventure for such a great cause.

“My just giving page closes soon so any last-minute donations would be much appreciated.”