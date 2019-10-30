A Cornish pasty washed down with a pint before a game of rugby – what more could you want on a Saturday?

Cornwall Air Ambulance is organising its first ever Rugby Ramble in Penzance on December 14 with the aim of it becoming an annual fundraising event.

The day will follow an 8 km route around the town, starting and finishing at Cornwall Pirates’ home ground for a pasty and a pint, before watching the team take on London Scottish in round six of the Championship Cup.

The Rugby Ramble is a great day out for both men and women and will help raise cash towards the new state-of-the-art life-saving helicopter, which is due to take to the skies above Cornwall in April 2020.

Cornwall Air Ambulance this week announced that it had topped the £2 million mark, just £500 short of its £2.5 million target to buy a faster, bigger air ambulance which will help save more lives across the county.

Fundraisers taking part in the Rugby Ramble are invited to wear fancy dress if they wish and participants can stop off at a variety of pubs along the route for refreshments.

Cornwall’s Rugby Ramble is sponsored by Cornish Pirates, St Austell Brewery and supported by Cornish firm Total Energy Solutions.

Alastair Carnegie, MD of Total Energy Solutions and New Heli Appeal board member, said: “It is set to be a really fun day and a cracking game of rugby.

“Every £1 raised will go towards helping save someone’s life by contributing towards the purchase of a new, state-of-the-art emergency Air Ambulance for Cornwall.

“Not only that, but it is a great opportunity to get a few mates together for a pint, a pasty and have fun at the game.”

It costs £35 to register which includes a pint, a pasty, a Rugby Ramble hat and entry ticket to the game.

The first 100 people registering will get an Early Bird discount of £10 per person using the code EARLYBIRD. To register click here.