Recruitment has begun for Cohort 15 of Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Cornwall training programme – giving young people the chance to train for the future and change their lives.

This challenging programme will enable young people to gain qualifications and start a new career in food.

It is open to anyone living in Cornwall aged 16 – 24 who is not currently in employment, education or training. No previous experience is necessary. People just need to have a passion for food and a willingness to learn.

The programme requires commitment. It lasts for 15 months in all, and there are three stages to make it into the Fifteen Cornwall kitchen.

After filling in the application form, all candidates are invited to a one-day boot camp, where their teamwork skills are put to the test. If they make it through boot camp, the successful applicants then go on to undertake an eight-week Level 1 Award in Culinary Skills to gain all the basic skills needed to start in a professional kitchen.

At the end of the college course, a maximum of ten young people will be selected to join the Fifteen Training Programme and form Cohort 15.

Karl Jones, Fifteen Cornwall training and development chef, said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any young person who has a love of food. Whether they’ve been dreaming of cheffing for years, or can’t even boil an egg, we’ve got the skills, knowledge and support in place to bring out the best in people.”