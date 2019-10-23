Dairy sponsoring SAS beach clean

Trewithen Dairy is teaming up with Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) for the charity’s 2019 autumn beach clean series, taking place this week (Oct 19-27).

With more than 400 organised beach, river, mountain and street clean events, the series has created a national network of thousands of volunteers to help combat the increasing levels of plastic and other waste found in our water ways, oceans and streets.

Since 2011, SAS annual autumn beach clean events have removed more than 114,000 kilos of plastic pollution from UK beaches.

SAS’s community manager, Jack Middleton, said: “While beach cleans alone will never be the answer to plastic pollution, they are an incredible display of community spirit and serve to educate and raise awareness on a mass scale.

“In short, they are the gateway to environmentalism. Every piece of plastic volunteers remove is also a victory for our beaches.

“We’re excited to have Trewithen Dairy as sponsor. In the past we spent energy challenging companies that contributed to plastic pollution but Trewithen Dairy are committed to make a change, educating their customers about the importance of recycling every single bottle but crucially recognising that they can help shift focus towards a better solution. “

Trewithen Dairy’s MD, Francis Clarke, added: “We recognise the importance of looking after our local and global environment. This requires us to step up and take action on the things we control.

“We are spreading the word to our customers about how best to recycle our packaging and minimise waste. Last year we introduced a simple on-pack message ‘wash me, squash me, recycle me’ which now features across our brand to bring clear direction on what our customers should do with our empty cartons, supported with an online video.”

“As a Cornish company, working with Surfers Against Sewage is a natural choice, a partnership for the long term.”