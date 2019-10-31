Celebrating Cornwall’s young talent

A Cornish charitable fund has been encouraging Cornish brands and businesses to lend their support to drive more funds and help Cornwall’s youth.

Young & Talented Cornwall, The Lord Lieutenant’s Fund, supports exceptionally talented young Cornish people undertaking a range of activities including sport, the arts, science and music. The fund seeks to provide grants to the county’s brightest prospects who otherwise lack the means to pursue their dreams fully.

Past grant recipients include rower Helen Glover, pro-surfer Barnaby Cox, pole vaulter Molly Caudrey, Olympic 2020 swimmer hopeful Calum Jarvis and conductor and pianist Angus Webster.

The event, held at the Creative Bridge at Falmouth University, gave Cornish brands and businesses the chance to meet and hear the stories of some the county’s most admirable young talents – as well as learn how they can get involved.

The latest cream of the Cornwall crop were also presented with their awards by Lord Lieutenant Colonel Edward Bolitho. Micho Tao (athlete), Emily Toy (golfer), Fabio Zamparelli (athlete), Amelia Nelson (racing driver), Peter Richards (musician), James Randall (sailor) and Merryn Doidge (rugby player) received grants to help with entry fees, equipment & instruments and travel costs.

“Our county is home to some truly inspiring and exceptionally talented young people,” said Colonel Edward Bolitho OBE, Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, who heads up Young & Talented Cornwall.

“Since its inception in 2005, by the then Lord Lieutenant Lady Mary Holborow and Vice Lord Lieutenant Michael Galsworthy, as The Lord Lieutenant’s Fund for Youth, it has been the goal of the fund to celebrate and allow the brightest stars to achieve their full potential – regardless of financial means or background. It is a real labour of love and something that the whole Young & Talented Panel is extremely passionate about.”