St Austell Brewery has partnered with the Cornwall Wildlife Trust on a new limited-edition beer. For each pint sold, the brewery will donate 20p to the charity.

Wild Coast (4.4% abv) was brewed with a “hearty blend of Cornish Gold, Vienna, Light Crystal, Cara malts, and is gently bittered with English hops to give it a lovely grassy and earthy aroma, reminiscent of the Cornish Coast”.

St Austell Brewery’s brewing team were joined in the brewing of Wild Coast by the trust’s CEO, Carolyn Cadman, and Tony Wilson – who won a competition run by the trust to name the beer.

Piers Thompson, St Austell Brewery’s external relations director, is delighted that St Austell brewery can support the fundraising efforts of Cornwall Wildlife Trust.

“We really hope people choose and enjoy a pint of delicious Wild Coast this Autumn,” he said. “20p from each pint purchased will go directly to the trust, so it’s a great way to enjoy good beer while supporting a very important local charity.”