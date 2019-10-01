A charity lunch hosted Hotel Inspector Alex Polizzi raised £10k for the Cornwall Air Ambulance New Heli Appeal.

The event, held at the Tresanton in St Mawes, featured a four-course lunch as well as an auction with prizes including tickets to West End theatre shows and a stay in a Vineyard Hotel in Cyprus.

Hotelier and TV presenter, Alex Polizzi, entertained attendees with stories about her early impressions of Cornwall and St Mawes and how her love for the county and village has grown throughout the two decades she has lived in and visited the region.

Jonathan McCulloch, New Heli Appeal board member and organiser of the event, said: “Mrs Polizzi and her team at Tresanton have been great supporters of our New Heli Appeal. We had an amazing lunch complemented by fabulous wines, and then treated to Alex Polizzi telling us of such funny anecdotes.

“I am thrilled that such a great Cornish business as Tresanton has got behind the appeal to bring the new AW169 to Cornwall.”