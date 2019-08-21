St Austell Brewery and the Eden Project are launching a co-branded bus service which will support Eden’s social prescribing programme, Nature’s Way.

The programme, run in collaboration with St Austell Healthcare, is aimed at patients with long-term health conditions and older local residents.

The initiative includes a weekly ‘walk and talk’ lunch club for people who are over 65, and two weekly walking groups for people with long-term conditions, such as diabetes, COPD and cardiac conditions.

The walks provide the opportunity for people with different levels of ability and fitness to come together in a safe, supportive and uplifting environment and start to take control of their own health and wellbeing.

Eden’s development director, Dan James, said: “One of the biggest barriers to people participating in community activities in Cornwall is access to transport. Thanks to the generous support from the St Austell Brewery Charitable Trust, we will now have our own mini-bus and will be able to provide transport to people participating in our weekly lunch clubs and other Eden community activities.”

Brewery chief executive, James Staughton, added: “Over the years, our relationship with Eden has gone from strength to strength. We’re delighted to be able to support Eden with its latest social prescribing programme, Nature’s Way, which has been built to benefit the community that we share.

“We hope the new bus service will provide opportunities for those with long-term health conditions to connect and support one other.”

As part of the recently-renewed two-year agreement between the neighbouring companies, Korev Cornish Lager will continue to sponsor the Eden Sessions. The brewery will also retain its role as Eden’s wholesale supplier for beers, ciders, wines, spirits and soft drinks, and continue brewing a range of beers for Eden’s gift shop.