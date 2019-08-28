Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF) Business Club has presented Altarnun Village Hall with a cheque for £3k to create additional storage space.

Altarnun Village Hall hosts an array of local community groups who use the facility regularly, but over the past five years they have struggled with storing essential equipment for all the groups.

The £3k grant funded the conversion of loft space at Altarnun to create 300sq ft of dry, clean, and insulated space.

CCF members Sharon Stockdale of Stockdale Asset Management and Kate Manning from Coodes Solicitors visited Altarnun Village Hall to make the presentation.

Stockdale said: “It was a real pleasure to visit Altarnun Village Hall during one of their fortnightly meetings of Chatterbox, a community social group. The sense of community was evident with the lovely atmosphere in the hall. I was able to see first-hand the significant impact the hall has on those living in this rural community, and it was lovely to see how appreciated our donations are.”

The Cornwall Business Club fund is comprised of a pool of donations from 55 Cornish member businesses. In 2018, the fund awarded £36k and supported 18 community projects throughout Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.