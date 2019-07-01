Take on the CHSW £50 Challenge

Children’s Hospice South West is inviting businesses to get ‘nifty with your fifty’ and take on its new-look £50 Challenge this autumn.

The charity is giving workplace teams an initial £50 and tasking them to see how much money they can raise in just 50 working days, from September 16 to November 22.

Cake sales, raffles, quizzes and workplace fun and games are all encouraged but firms are being challenged to get creative and help make a big difference to their local children’s hospice.

CHSW corporate partnerships fundraiser Sarah Nuttall-Worsley said: “Whether you are a team of two or 200 your company can take part. It’s a really simple idea – we’ll give you £50 and 50 days to turn this money into as much as possible.

“How you decide to do this is entirely up to you! It’s a great way to increase awareness of your business by linking with a local charity. It’s perfect for networking and team building and also great fun and a rewarding way of helping your local children’s hospice.”

CHSW offers care and respite to more than 500 children with life-limiting conditions and their families at its three South West children’s hospices – Little Harbour in St Austell, Little Bridge House near Barnstaple, and Charlton Farm near Bristol.

Companies will be able to go head-to-head and jostle for place at the top of a £50 Challenge leaderboard. And although the charity hopes to encourage some healthy competition this autumn, firms are also welcome to take up the challenge at a time that suits them.

Last year, financial experts at Prydis’ Exeter office topped the league of fundraisers, raising £6,765.27.

For more information about the £50 Challenge or to register your company, please visit www.chsw.org.uk/50challenge or call CHSW corporate partnerships fundraiser Sarah Nuttall-Worsley on 07966 264369 or email sarah.nuttall-worsley@chsw.org.uk