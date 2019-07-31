Museum boosts board of trustees

The Telegraph Museum Porthcurno has appointed Deborah Tritton and Tamsin Daniel to its board of trustees.

Both have extensive knowledge of the culture and heritage sectors in Cornwall and bring “invaluable” expertise to the museum team.

Tritton is the project director for Kresen Kernow, the new home for Cornwall’s archive collections. She has over 20 years’ experience as an archivist and is the former archive services manager for Cornwall Council.

Daniel, meanwhile, has been a key member of Cornwall Council’s culture team for nearly a decade and was recently appointed as heritage services manager.

Gareth Parry, chair of the Porthcurno Collections Trust Board of Trustees, said: “These are two hugely important appointments for us as we move to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the landing of the first cable, and indeed as the museum moves from strength to strength under the guidance of our outstanding director, Julia Twomlow.”