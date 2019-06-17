IoD accolade for Paula Martin

Cornwall Air Ambulance chief executive Paula Martin has been named one of the Institute of Directors’ (IoD) South West Directors of the Year.

She joined the charity in May 2008 having previously worked in businesses as diverse as building surveying, accountancy, sustainable agriculture and renewable energy technologies.

For the past three years, Martin has been a director of the national trade body for the air ambulance sector and is currently chair of the board of directors for the Association of Air Ambulances.

Judges commended her for a clear and impressive statement of mission and values and how they are embedded in the organisation. They also praised her drive in getting the project underway to raise £2.5 million to bring a faster and bigger air ambulance helicopter to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly by next April.

Other winners were: Giles Letheren, Chief Executive of Plymouth-based Delt Services, James Freeman, MD of FirstBus West of England, Amy Golding CEO of recruiters Opus Talent Solutions, Charmaine Vincent, owner and CEO of Baltimore Consulting and Amy McCormack, Commercial Director of ETM Recycling , all based in Bristol.

Chris Holland, MD of Bristol-based Waste Source and Lucy Findlay MBE, founding MD of Social Enterprise Mark CIC, in Plymouth, were Highly Commended.