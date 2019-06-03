A new Cornish charity launches this month with an ascent on Ben Nevis.

Last year saw two Royal Marines from Cornwall carry Sam Harper-Miller to the top of Mount Snowdon to raise funds for a new power chair.

28-year-old Harper-Miller has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and in early 2017 decided to raise funds to help him get a new state of the art power chair to increase his independence and comfort.

Through various community events and an expedition to the top of Mount Snowdon, he was able to raise £17k. His focus now, through The Wheels Foundation, is to raise funds to help others in similar situations get the equipment they need.

On June 21, a team of volunteers will be carrying Harper-Miller to the top of Ben Nevis, to kickstart the charity’s fundraising.

He commented: “I waited 27 years for my lightbulb moment – but it happened climbing Snowdon last year. I decided that if we could raise the funds to get me my chair, we can continue to do this and get other people better chairs, equipment and treatments – whatever it is they need to enhance their lives in the way that my new chair is enhancing mine.

“I am in the infancy stages of setting up The Wheels Foundation and would greatly appreciate any support from local businesses.”

The Foundation is reaching out to the Cornish business community and is offering a range of corporate sponsorship packages, as well as anyone else who may like to donate or get involved.

Last year the fundraising efforts didn’t go unnoticed and saw the Snowdon campaign nominated for Fundraiser of the Year. Out of 35,000 nominations they were shortlisted in the top 3 for their category and spent a night at the Just Giving awards in London where their efforts were noted.

Please email Sam to find out more about the corporate sponsorship packages or getting involved.

Or to donate, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thewheelsfoundation?fbclid=IwAR1vwlvrsft13Ol7sH15TlrhjYGakjciWzQO4cHsQ_E4S5EM8CXLKvzL0Tc