Dales has become the first-ever company to sponsor Cornwall Air Ambulance volunteer uniforms.

The charity’s volunteers, known as Groundcrew, will sport new red uniforms emblazoned with the Dales logo when they are attending events, working in charity shops, or holding talks.

The family motor company wanted to support Cornwall Air Ambulance and its 250 volunteers as it helps to spread the word about the charity’s lifesaving work in communities across the county.

Dales director, Sara Cadge, said: “Dales are proud to support this fantastic charity, which continues to make such a difference to the lives of people in Cornwall.”