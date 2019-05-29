Trust fund open for applications

The new Healeys Charitable Trust Fund is now open to applications for funding from young Cornish entrepreneurs.

The Directors of Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm have set up a new Fund to help budding young entrepreneurs living in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to develop their business ideas. The Fund is now welcoming applications for its first round of funding.

Managed on behalf of Healeys by Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF), the Healeys Charitable Trust Fund is open to applications from young people with a business idea that will change their lives. It is aimed at supporting young, disadvantaged people aged 25 and under.

Chairman, David Healey, said: “We are delighted to invite the first applications to the fund. The criteria for applying to the fund have been kept as broad as possible in order to encourage innovative business ideas.

“We are entrepreneurs ourselves and are keen to support young budding business people who see creative entrepreneurship as a way to improve their lives.”

Donations from £500 to £5k will be granted to successful applicants, depending on individual requirements. Young would-be entrepreneurs are invited to complete an initial application form available from the CCF websites. Selected ideas will then be presented and discussed with the Healey panel in July.

CCF chief executive, Tamas Haydu, said: “This is a great new initiative for Cornwall by Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm. In addition to receiving the funding donation, the successful applicants will be showcased at Healeys Little Orchard Festival in September where they can promote their business ideas to thousands of festival goers.”

For more information and to apply, visit the Healeys or CCF websites.