Rag’n’Bone man takes the cake

Addaction Cornwall clients will be tucking into a slice of Rag’n’Bone man’s wedding cake this week after he donated it to the charity.

The singer – real name Rory Graham – married his long-term partner just days ago near Brighton and one of several wedding cakes was shaped like their much-loved sphinx cat, Patty.

Childhood friend and Addaction change coach, Kate Roberts, was at the celebration. She said: “Rory is a really good friend of mine, we went to school together and lived together in Brighton for a couple of years.

“I went to the wedding and they had about five different cakes. They gave the others to local people and said I could bring this chilli and chocolate one back for Addaction clients to enjoy.

“He’s crazy generous to everybody he knows, always has been and he really supports charities. It was a lovely day and it’s really nice to have brought something back for the clients.”

This isn’t the first time Rag’n’Bone Man has donated to the drug and alcohol support charity. At the end of his previous tour, he gave some merchandise to help raise money including records, t-shirts, caps, pens, sticks of rock and keyrings.

Kate Roberts is a change coach for Positive People working in the St Austell area. Positive People is funded by the Big Lottery and the European Social Fund.

Along with several other Cornish organisations, Addaction works within the project to support unemployed people to reach their potential.