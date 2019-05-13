Law firm’s new charity partnerships

Stephens Scown has announced two new charity partnerships.

Over the next two years, the law firm will support Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) and the Invictus Trust.

Verity Slater, Stephens Scown’s deputy head of Cornwall, leads on the firm’s corporate social responsibility. She said: “Cornwall is renowned for its spectacular coastlines and prime surfing conditions, so making sure that everyone is able to enjoy the county without the blight of plastic pollution is a cause close to many colleague’s hearts.

“Hugo Tagholm from SAS came into our Truro office last year to talk to us about the work of the charity and we were so inspired that colleagues have already been organising beach cleans. We’re fired up to raise funds and give our time to help the charity achieve its goals.”

The Invictus Trust, meanwhile, is focused on supporting young people with poor mental health in the Duchy. It is also an active campaigner for better mental support services in Cornwall. Stephens Scown has signed up to the Mindful Employer Charter and supports its staff with free counselling sessions, so Invictus was a natural choice for a new charity partnership.