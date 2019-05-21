Bishop Fleming is set to work in partnership with Cornwall Air Ambulance as the official title sponsor for its annual 10k run.

The Runway Runaround 10k will take place on November 3 at Cornwall Airport Newquay, on the runway.

Bishop Fleming, which delivers audit, accounting, tax and advisory services, is supporting one of the largest single fundraising events in Cornwall as part of its centenary celebrations.

Bishop Fleming has committed to raise £100k throughout the year to mark its milestone. The money raised will be split across several regional charities, supported by its seven offices.

The firm has been in partnership with Cornwall Air Ambulance for over two years, and last year raised £6,761 for the charity by taking part in a range of activities from quiz nights and sponsorship, to staff members taking on events such as the Three Peaks Challenge.

Its centenary celebrations have seen the firm become an official gold partner of the Cornwall Air Ambulance New Heli Appeal, which aims to bring a new air ambulance helicopter to Cornwall by next April.

Alison Oliver, partner at Bishop Fleming, said: “We are delighted to be title sponsor of this year’s Cornwall Air Ambulance Runway Runaround in our centenary year. It was a great event in 2018, with this year set to be bigger and better than ever before.

“We aim to bring a large corporate team to the event to help raise a significant amount towards the new helicopter for 2020.”

Runners can sign up for the run on the Cornwall Air Ambulance website and there is also an early bird registration available until May 31 at a discounted price. Visit www.cornwallairambulance.org for more details.