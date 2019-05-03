Airport selects charity of the year

Cornwall Airport Newquay has announced its 2019-20 charity of the year.

Staff across the airport have selected Cornwall Blood Bikes – a group of self-funding volunteers who provide an ‘out of hours’ courier service to NHS partners throughout Cornwall and beyond. They receive no funding by the NHS and rely entirely on the generosity of the community.

The charity delivers and collects blood, pathology samples, breast milk, and medication for NHS partners throughout Cornwall delivering to hospitals and hospices throughout the south west.

Ian Butler, fundraising manager and advanced rider for Cornwall Blood Bikes, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to say a very big thank you to Cornwall Airport Newquay for choosing to support us.

“Without such support from organisations like the airport, as a purely volunteer run charity our wheels would not turn and we would not be able to provide our dedicated service to the county’s hospitals and hospices.”

Last year the Blood Bikes covered over 123,000 operational miles and completed more than 2,000 operational jobs. It is believed last year alone they saved the NHS in Cornwall more than £175k.