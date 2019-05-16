PKF Francis Clark’s Truro office raised more than £6k for The Invictus Trust in 2018.

The Invictus Trust was chosen by staff members to be their charity of the year. It offers support and services to local teenagers who are suffering from poor mental health and associated issues.

The accountancy firm’s Truro team raised a total of £6,255.42 through a variety of fundraising activities including cake sales, dress-down days and an inter-office mileage challenge.

Founded in January 2010, the Invictus Trust is dedicated to the memory of Ben Cowburn, a wonderfully vibrant young man whose struggle with mental health issues had tragic consequences. The charity is named after a poem that inspired Ben, written by Ernest Henley and used by Nelson Mandela as a source of strength during his jail sentence on Robben Island.

“We’re very grateful to PKF Francis Clark’s Truro team for their impressive fundraising efforts for us in 2018”, said Steve Cowburn, trustee at The Invictus Trust.

“Their generous contribution will enable us to contribute to an innovative Virtual Reality project, which is investigating whether VR can help young people who are struggling with mental health issues including anxiety, depression and self-harm.”

“This will be run in the new Sowenna unit that we have been campaigning for since 2011. The unit will mean that Cornish young people will not have to travel out of county for their care. So far Invictus has contributed £62k to Sowenna.” he added.

“We’re delighted to have been able to help The Invictus Trust with their fundraising,” said Scott Bentley, partner at PKF Francis Clark. “Steve and the team undertake hugely important work to help raise awareness and prevent the tragic outcomes that can occur when mental health support is not made available for young people who need it.”