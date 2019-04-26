A local charity’s annual flagship event is off to a racing start, as it releases the date and entry forms for 2019.

St Ives Surf Life Saving Club’s annual biathlon will take place on the evening of Saturday July 6.

Ahead of the launch, St Ives Surf Life Saving Club has been undertaking a great deal of work to put practical event preparations in place, as well as already welcoming 26 local business sponsors.

Club secretary, Chris Simpson, said: “Now entering its 21st year, our club is extremely proud of the St Ives Biathlon. Each year it raises our profile – attracting new members, whilst securing much needed funds. Each entrant pays a small entry fee, complemented by business sponsorship of the event. We already have 26 businesses on board, with nearly everyone returning from last year.

“Business sponsorship is working well and we are delighted sponsors want to stay on board. It is with their generosity, along with the kind support of the townspeople, that the event is able to take place each year.”

