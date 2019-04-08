St Austell Printing Company (SAPC) has announced a business partnership with the Cornwall Wildlife Trust.

The family-run company has become a Wildlife Partner for 2019/20, joining other prominent brands such as South West Water, Frugi, Whistlefish and BBC Radio Cornwall.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust manages 57 nature reserves in the county and raises awareness of Cornwall’s wildlife.

Beth Mayman, SAPC’s operations manager, said: “We feel privileged to call Cornwall our home and to be surrounded by exceptional landscapes and wildlife.

“That’s why we’ve been interested in the objectives of Cornwall Wildlife Trust for a number of years and respect the important work it does helping to protect Cornwall’s wildlife and wild places.”

Cornwall Wildlife Trust has also selected SAPC as a preferred printing supplier. Marketing manager Ella Clark said: “It’s clear that caring for the environment and wildlife is embedded into the business plan for St Austell Printing Company – and it was a breath of fresh air literally and figuratively when we visited to assess them.

“I’d ask all businesses to take the plunge and add a splash of wildlife creativity – whether it’s a pond, wildlife verges or getting on board with the new Building with Nature scheme that advises on green infrastructure themes of water, wellbeing and wildlife. Your staff and customers will love it, and so will your business.”