On your marks for charity fun run

A National Trust garden is opening private parkland to fun runners of all ages in a bid to raise money for charity.

Now in its fifth year, the Merlin Fun Run, being held on Sunday July 7, will take place at Trelissick Gardens in aid of Merlin MS Centre.

Laura Brown, event co-ordinator, said: “We are so excited to be working with the National Trust on this event for the fifth year. Last year we saw a huge increase in runners joining us for the day and we are hoping for even more this year. The route participants will be running at Trelissick is on private parkland and only open once a year, the views are spectacular.”

There is the option of both 1.5k or 3k routes and people are encouraged to don their fancy dress for the day.

Runners will be awarded with a medal and goody bag at the end of the run. Entry is £6 in advance or £7 on the day. Click here for full details.