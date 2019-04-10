ITEC overhauls Air Ambulance IT

ITEC has completed a full audit of Cornwall Air Ambulance’s IT infrastructure.

ITEC was brought on board to help Cornwall Air Ambulance move forward with a more strategic approach to its technology setup. The IT infrastructure – which forms the backbone of the charity and underpins its over 800 annual life-saving missions – was out-of-date and insecure. However, any upgrade needed to consider the strict cost pressures the organisation faces, given the charity running costs are met entirely through fundraising and donations.

ITEC conducted a free audit of Cornwall Air Ambulance’s IT infrastructure, and, with the charity’s mission in mind, created a bespoke plan for digital change. This began by providing a secure and efficient backup of all IT infrastructure within ITEC’s own data system and taking measures to secure and protect the organisation’s email and servers.

A WiFi and hardware update was also carried out across both HQ and the charity’s 43 retail shops, and a small number of multi-function devices (MFDs) were installed to streamline printing and scanning processes. ITEC is also delivering ongoing technology support.

Steve Murdoch, chief operating officer at Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: “ITEC did a great job advising on relatively simple or cost-effective actions that we could undertake which would have a dramatic effect on our efficiency.

“We can now resolve technical issues faster and more efficiently than before and can focus our internal efforts on running missions and raising the funds we need for a third helicopter. We have the confidence and the peace of mind to grow and continue saving lives.”