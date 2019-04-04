A charity golf day is being held at Truro Golf Club next month in aid of the Merlin MS Centre.

Businesses and individuals are invited to enter the event on May 24, with the day teeing off at 9am.

A number of prizes will be up for grabs including nearest the pin and longest yard games as well as the chance for your team to win up to £300.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses.

Event co-ordinator, Tania Edwards, said “We are really looking forward to this event, it’s a first for the Merlin MS Centre but we are already seeing both teams booking up for both business and pleasure.”

