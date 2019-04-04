Satellite technology company, Avanti Communications, has adopted BF Adventure as its charity of the year.

BF Adventure CEO, Adrian Richards, said: “We are really excited that Avanti Communications have chosen us as their charity of the year.

“With their support in fundraising, volunteering and awareness of the charity, it will mean so much more than just a donation. We are really looking forward to working with them; I feel it is going to be an exciting year.”

BF Adventure runs programmes with young people in Cornwall who have a wide range of physical, mental, learning and/or behavioural difficulties.