Surf wear retailer Ann’s Cottage has been confirmed as gold sponsor for Children’s Hospice South West’s (CHSW) Rainbow Run.

Rainbow Run, now in its sixth year, sees people come from all over the county take part in a 5km fun run through coloured powder paint stations and raise vital funds for the charity. The event is returning to RAF St Mawgan on Sunday June 23.

Ann’s Cottage owner and MD, Rob Harris, said: “It is incredible what all the staff do at Children’s Hospice South West, offering expert care and support for the children and their families. I have been lucky enough to visit Little Harbour Children’s Hospice at St Austell – it was an extremely touching experience.

“This is such a great cause and the Ann’s Cottage team really want to help in any way we can to raise awareness and as much money as possible for this very special charity.”

Registration for the Rainbow Run is open now and over 600 people have already signed up. Anyone over the age of five can take part and people can run, jog or walk the 5km.

