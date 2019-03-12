A team of four women from Cornwall and Devon are seeking corporate sponsorship in their intrepid attempt to become the oldest ladies crew to row across the Atlantic Ocean.

The quartet – Bird Watts, Mo O’Brien, Linda Whittaker and Claire Allinson – are in training to take part in the 3,000 mile Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge this December, dubbed “the world’s toughest row”.

The ladies (three from Cornwall, one from Devon) range in ages from their thirties to their sixties and are embarking on the challenge to raise money for three charities – Carefree, Cornwall Blood Bikes and Exmouth Hospice Care.

It was the idea of Mo O’Brien after being given a book about the challenge by daughter Bird Watts, who is also taking part.

She said: “When people give me the ‘are you mad?’ look and say ‘are you sure you really want to do this?’ I just reply ‘I can’t wait, why would you want to turn down an opportunity like rowing across the Atlantic?’.

“I look forward to the challenge and seeing the new marine species we will encounter along the way, the friendship, the humour and fun to be had with three other ‘oarsome ladies’ and finally of course, the satisfaction of reaching Antigua as well as raising as much money as we can for our chosen charities.

“It will be an amazing experience and certainly there’ll be another tale or two to tell my grandchildren. I think I’m actually buzzing.”

There are a number of sponsorship and branding opportunities available for local companies, with several local businesses already on board. For full details, click here.

The voyage is due to get underway starting from the Canary Islands on December 12 and finishing in Antigua around 50 days later.