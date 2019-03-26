Golf club raises £9.7k for new heli appeal

Perranporth Golf Club has raised £9,656 for Cornwall Air Ambulance from a series of fundraising events throughout the year.

Club Captain Peter Naish presented the cheque to Cornwall Air Ambulance Trustee, Ian Brackenbury, at the club last weekend (Mar 21).

The club chose Cornwall Air Ambulance as its charity of the year after one of its members needed the assistance of the helicopter service.

Naish said: “This year we had cause to call out the helicopter when one of our members was taken ill on the course, he has thankfully made a great recovery thanks to the skill and expertise of the paramedics. “

Becky Wise, community fundraising manager for Cornwall Air Ambulance, added: “We are overwhelmed with the generosity of the club members. It’s a fantastic amount to raise and will really make a huge difference to the charity. A huge thank you to Peter for choosing Cornwall Air Ambulance as the captain’s charity of the year.”