Fugro sponsoring Memory Walk

Fugro is sponsoring the Moonlight Memory Walk which is returns to Falmouth at the end of the month.

The Moonlight Memory Walk is a five-mile sponsored walk which has been held annually for the past nine years to raise vital funds for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW), which runs Little Harbour children’s hospice in St Austell. Austell. Historically a ladies-only event, this year’s special 10th anniversary walk will be welcoming men to join for the first time.

Bernadette Chambers, corporate partnerships fundraiser for CHSW said: “We are so grateful to the team at Fugro for sponsoring our special Moonlight Memory Walk this year.

“They are fantastic supporters of CHSW and their help means that even more of the money raised at the event can go straight towards the care and support that we offer to our families.”