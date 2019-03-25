A major cash boost for a local charity means work can start on a state-of-the-art, inclusive watersports centre for children and young people, bringing jobs and investment to the Lizard Peninsula.

Helford River Children’s Sailing Trust has been awarded £1.7 million from the Coastal Communities Fund Round 5 to transform 26 acres of disused quarry at Trevassack on The Lizard Peninsula, into a National Centre of Excellence for Watersports for all.

Jonathan Thornton, trustee overseeing the Lake development, commented: “This project is a long-held ambition of Helford River Children’s Sailing Trust and has been over three years in the planning.

“I’m delighted that we will now be able to begin work onsite and create what will be a truly exceptional facility for all children, particularly those with special needs and disabilities.”

The new facility is expected to open in spring 2021.