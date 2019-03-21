Chamber raises £1k for air ambulance

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce has raised more than a £1k for its charity of the year.

Each year the chamber invites charities within the Duchy to apply for the position of Charity of the Year, offering free marketing support to the chosen charity.

For 2018/19, this was awarded to Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust, for which the chamber began its support by holding a charity ball.

The total raised for the New Heli Appeal was £1,151, from its generous membership who were entertained and dug deep on the night. And earlier this week, the chamber team presented to the Air Ambulance via a large cheque.

Organiser of the event, membership manager Nicci Dunning, said: “We wanted to give our membership something to celebrate and what better than a party? We are delighted to have raised some money for our charity of the year and to have had the chance to have fun with some of our membership.

“Thank you to everyone who came and donated their time or prizes.”

Submissions for the Charity of The Year for 2019/20 are open until the end of March. For more information, click here.