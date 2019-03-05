Cornwall Airport Newquay has become the UK’s first ‘Makaton Friendly Airport’.

Makaton is a language system that uses signs and symbols designed to be used alongside spoken word to help children and adults who have additional communication needs and to encourage their language development.

75 members of the team at Cornwall Airport Newquay recently completed training in Makaton and passenger & customer services manager, Heather Sturt, said: “We’re delighted to be UK’s first Makaton Friendly Airport.

“Our aim is to give our staff an awareness of as many disabilities as possible. They have previously completed training in assisting passengers with autism, Alzheimer’s, dementia, anxiety and hearing and sight loss as well as passengers who require assistance with mobility.”

Staff have been given flash cards of some key Makaton signs and symbols to enhance their training, and these are also going to be on display in their work areas.