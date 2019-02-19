SAPC calendar raises £200 for charity

The 2019 St Austell Printing Company (SAPC) calendar has helped to raise £200 for a much-loved Cornish charity.

Each year SAPC teams up with talented third-year Falmouth University Illustration students to produce a calendar, with thousands printed and sent to SAPC’s clients across the UK.

For the first time, additional copies were produced and sold in various Cornwall Hospice Care Shops and on the St Austell Printing Company website. All money raised went directly to the charity.

This year’s theme was “Progress and innovation”, with the artwork reflecting Cornwall’s history and continuing innovation journey. Some of the subjects include St Austell Brewery’s sustainability innovations, Goonhilly, Cornwall’s new Spaceport and Cornish inventors including steam pioneer Richard Trevithick.

Cornwall Hospice Care community fundraiser Jane Appleton collected the cheque from SAPC’s factory on the outskirts of St Austell. She said: “Cornwall Hospice Care is really grateful for SAPC’s ongoing support.

“The £200 raised equates to ten hours of nursing care across both our units. We really appreciate the support we get from local businesses and are grateful for our ongoing relationship with St Austell Printing Company.”

Cornwall Hospice Care is a Cornish charity which provides specialist care for people with terminal illnesses. Its clinical teams support in and out patients and their families at Mount Edgcumbe Hospice in St Austell, St Julia’s Hospice in Hayle and in Cornwall’s hospitals, care homes and in the community.

Matt Bunt, SAPC’s marketing and communications manager, said: “We are so pleased to be able to support Cornwall Hospice Care with this project, a charity close to our hearts.

“We must say another big thank-you to the talented artists from Falmouth University for helping us to create such a unique calendar and of course everyone who took the time to purchase one.”