Holiday company opens new office

The launch of a new Portscatho Holidays’ office in St Mawes has been marked by the presentation of a cheque for £500 to local charity CHICKS.

Around 80 guests celebrated the quayside office opening and were entertained by a singing and dancing performance by TV actress and CHICKS ambassador Ella Gilling.

Portscatho Holidays’ MD Neil Moore and director Andrew Gardner announced that they would match a £1 donation to CHICKS from every guest booking throughout the year. They also presented CHICKS regional fundraiser Mick Ryan with a £500 cheque.

“We chose CHICKS as our 2019 charity because of the wonderful work it does in providing week-long respite care for disadvantaged children,” explained Moore.

“Our staff have visited the local centre in Tywardreath, near Fowey, and were really impressed by what they do.”

First established more than fifty years ago, Portscatho Holidays has the largest selection of self-catering cottages on the Roseland Peninsula.