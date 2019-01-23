Padstow-based holiday company Harbour Holidays is backing a Cornwall Air Ambulance appeal to raise money for a new helicopter for its airborne medical service.

The Padstow-based company has pledged its support to the New Heli Appeal, which is looking to raise £2.5 million to acquire a new, advanced AW169 helicopter for Cornwall Air Ambulance by April 2020.

Harbour Holidays’ founder Jackie Stanley was last year appointed a member of the New Heli Appeal and kicked off the fundraising with a £5k donation. Since then Harbour Holidays has been supporting this cause and has raised a further donation of £2,390 which it recently presented to the Air Ambulance crew.