Luxury holiday-lettings company Cornish Gems raised over £3k for the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) through fundraising activities in 2018.

Fundraising activities included a 44-mile coastal endurance race as well as inviting guests to include a donation to the charity when booking a holiday.

Commenting on the funds raised, Julianne Shelton, co-managing director of Cornish Gems, said: “Each year Cornish Gems support a charity that’s close to our hearts and we were proud to support the RNLI throughout 2018.

“The RNLI’s life-saving service is vital to our county’s tourism industry and we value the amazing work they do to keep our communities and visitors safe. We are thrilled that through our team and guests’ efforts we have raised over £3000 and were pleased to present the cheque to the crew at the St Ives branch which is where over 80 of our properties are based and where it all started for Cornish Gems.”

James Perkins, RNLI St Ives brand lifeboat operation manager, said: “‘It’s active fundraising and support like this that allows us to continue to provide a 24/7, 365-day a year service to anyone in difficulty on the sea. The team from Cornish Gems dropped into the station to present a cheque of £3,138, and on behalf of all of the RNLI I want to say thank you so much for their support.”