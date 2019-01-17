Business group awards £6k grants

Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF) Business Club has awarded two grants totalling £6k to St Keverne Methodist Church for community projects.

James Sculthorp-Wright and Jayne Robinson of Atkins Ferrie Wealth Management (AFWM) visited the project on behalf of the CCF Business Club to present the cheque and see the Little Blessings parent and toddler group in action.

Sculthorp-Wright, a financial adviser with AFWM, said: “It was great to see first-hand how the money we and other CCF Business Club members annually contribute is being invested in local communities. St Keverne is very remote and its community facilities are vital. The children and families we met during our visit really valued the opportunities provided by the new parent and toddler group and their refurbished facilities.”

A first grant of £3k in October 2017 part-funded a £10.5k upgrade to the community hall, including the installation of double glazing to improve comfort and energy efficiency. The more recent grant of £3k supported the establishment of a new parent and toddler group for the area.

The CCF Business Club is a group of businesses who all make an annual contribution to CCF that is pooled and awarded to support local community projects in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. At its latest grant panel meeting in October, members awarded £17.5k to eight community groups across Cornwall, including Illogan Old School Community Centre, Pipers Pool Methodist Church, Tintagel PRFA, Devon & Cornwall Food Action, Camelford and District Age Concern and Lelant Village Hall.