Boardmasters a ‘force for good’

The organiser of the Boardmasters festival, Vision Nine, has announced that 36 local Cornish charities and organisations are set to benefit from the £53,696 raised by the Boardmasters Foundation in 2018.
Some of the beneficiaries include:
- Surfers Against Sewage
- UK Pro Surf Tour
- Treviglas Community College
- Newquay Tretherras
- Newquay Junior Academy
- Mawgan-in-Pydar Community Primary School
- St Francis Dogs Home
- The Wave Project
- Cornwall Youth Theatre
- Newquay Boardriders Club
- St Petroc’s Society
- The Columba Centre
- Newquay Dementia Singing Group
- Trawling for Plastics
- Newquay Cormorants Swimming Club
CEO of Vision Nine, Andrew Topham, said: “I’m really proud of the amount we’ve been able to raise for the Boardmasters Foundation and give back to local organisations. Successful recipients were carefully selected to meet with the three pillars of the foundation – ‘Community’, ‘Force for Good’ and ‘Culture’.”
The foundation, launched in late 2017, was born out of the desire to give back and support the culture and surrounding communities at the heart of the festival. A dedicated website will launch in the spring to showcase the foundation’s work and support local organisations in their applications.