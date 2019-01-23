Boardmasters a ‘force for good’

The organiser of the Boardmasters festival, Vision Nine, has announced that 36 local Cornish charities and organisations are set to benefit from the £53,696 raised by the Boardmasters Foundation in 2018.

Some of the beneficiaries include:

Surfers Against Sewage

UK Pro Surf Tour

Treviglas Community College

Newquay Tretherras

Newquay Junior Academy

Mawgan-in-Pydar Community Primary School

St Francis Dogs Home

The Wave Project

Cornwall Youth Theatre

Newquay Boardriders Club

St Petroc’s Society

The Columba Centre

Newquay Dementia Singing Group

Trawling for Plastics

Newquay Cormorants Swimming Club

CEO of Vision Nine, Andrew Topham, said: “I’m really proud of the amount we’ve been able to raise for the Boardmasters Foundation and give back to local organisations. Successful recipients were carefully selected to meet with the three pillars of the foundation – ‘Community’, ‘Force for Good’ and ‘Culture’.”

The foundation, launched in late 2017, was born out of the desire to give back and support the culture and surrounding communities at the heart of the festival. A dedicated website will launch in the spring to showcase the foundation’s work and support local organisations in their applications.