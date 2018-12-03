SAS helps law firm

A Cornish charity that is making waves around the world in the fight against single use plastics is helping a south west law firm play its part.

Hugo Tagholm, CEO of Surfers Against Sewage, spent time with the staff of Stephens Scown’s Truro office last week.

He explained the impact that plastic is having in our oceans and what SAS is doing to tackle the epidemic. He also inspired Stephens Scown’s staff to play their own part.

The firm, which has offices in Truro, St Austell and Exeter, has just signed up to Plastic Free Exeter’s pledge to reduce – and cut out where possible – its use of single use plastics.

“A plastic free future is a bluer future,” Tagholm said. “Our oceans are incredibly resilient and they can recover. Play your part: join a beach clean, use reusable bottles and bags and write to your MP to call for more action on single use plastics.”

Verity Slater, Stephens Scown’s partner who heads up the firm’s Giving Back group, said: “Hugo blew us away – it is incredible what SAS has achieved and I’m more motivated than ever to ensure that our firm plays its part. We have already taken part in several litter picks, with more planned, and all of our colleagues have been given reusable water bottles and coffee cups. We are looking at our plastic use at the firm and cutting it out where possible, as well as encouraging all of our colleagues to play their part.”