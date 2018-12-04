Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) has appointed two new high profile trustees.

Richard Walker is a surfer, mountaineer, runner and a committed environmentalist and also the MD of The Iceland Foods Group.

Since November of last year, he has taken the board lead on sustainability issues across the group, pioneering a range of world-leading sustainability initiatives.

Lucy Siegle, meanwhile, is a writer and TV presenter specialising in environmental issues and ethical shopping and lifestyles.

She is an authority on the environmental and social footprint of the global fashion industry and for over 14 years she honed her expertise as the Observer and Guardian’s eco agony aunt. She is well known on TV as a reporter and presenter on BBC1’s The One Show and has been reporting on the problem of single use plastic since the show began.

She said: “I’ve followed the Surfers Against Sewage story for many years so it’s super exciting to formalise my passion for and anorak-knowledge of the organisation at this point. SAS has become a force to be reckoned with, a beacon of change that makes sure communities and individual engaged citizens can reach their potential as change-makers.”

Walker added: “I’m delighted have been appointed as a trustee of such a forward-thinking and authentic organisation which is creating real behaviour change as well as protecting our beautiful landscapes. Surfers Against Sewage is truly leading the fight against plastics at all levels – from delivering high profile plastic-free campaigns to activating clean-ups and engaging communities across the UK. I’m looking forward to representing the business community in this important partnership, sharing learnings to better understand how businesses can reduce their environmental impact.”

Hugo Tagholm, CEO of Surfers Against Sewage, said: “I’m delighted that Lucy and Richard are joining the board of Surfers Against Sewage and very much look forward to working together on our growing projects to protect oceans, beaches, rivers and wildlife for the future. They are powerhouses of environmental action in their respective sectors and we are hugely grateful for their commitment to the cause.”